LAHORE - Pakistan and Italy will further strengthen economic ties and reinforce bilateral cooperation in all diverse fields, besides deepening mutual collaboration on the issues of common interest.

This was decided during a meeting between Italian Ambassador to Pakistan Andreas Ferrarese and APBF President Syed Maaz Mahmood held here yesterday. The APBF secretary general Khurram Niaz Khan was also present in the meeting. The Italian ambassador called for strengthening the Italy-Pakistan partnership and deepening bilateral cooperation, stressing that Italy would always support Pakistan’s stability and economic development. He observed that Pakistan and Italy can boost the bilateral trade volume from the current level, as tremendous potential exists to raise Pak-Italy bilateral trade.

Andreas Ferrarese stated that the business communities in both countries fully realize the importance and vast potential of trade between two friendly nations. He said that some key areas for cooperation between the two countries have already been identified, along with the agreements to nurture greater economic ties to gain mutual benefits. APBF secretary general Khurram Niaz updated the ambassador on the current status of the ‘Italy Pakistan Trade & Economic Window (IPTEW),’ which aims to increase bilateral trade. The ambassador appreciated APBF’s efforts to promote economic ties between the two countries.

A business delegation to Italy was also finalized by the APBF President and the Italian Ambassador to explore new business opportunities and further enhancement in bilateral trade. APBF President Syed Maaz Mahmood, while underlining the longstanding cooperation between Pakistan and Italy, stressed Pakistan’s desire to deepen and broaden bilateral ties in the trade, investment and economic fields. He underlined the commitment of Pakistan to promote peace and stability in the region. Simultaneously, he stressed, the national effort was aimed at strengthening stability and promoting economic development. Maaz Mahmood appreciated the ambassador for his professional and significant contribution to strengthen friendship and bilateral trade between Italy and Pakistan.

The APBF president appreciated the strong diplomatic cooperation and efforts of the Italian government and assured that Pakistan wants to further enhance its socio-economic ties with Italy. The business community in both countries should work together to foster trade relations through bigger exhibitions and stronger business-to-business contacts, supported by the two governments.

He said that the APBF is always thankful to Italy for supporting Pakistan in getting the GSP plus from EU.

Maaz Mahmood praised the ambassador for his positive support for the Pakistani business community. He highlighted other opportunities that have great potential for both countries at all levels.

APBF wants to diversify Pakistan exports and find new partners for doing business. I believe that Pakistan really has a lot of potential to promote itself, and Italy is one country which provides excellent business opportunities, he said.

He appreciated Italy to help Pakistan out in the technical aspects of tourism management to boost Pakistan’s tourism and hospitality industry. Pakistan attaches great importance to sustainable tourism in both countries, as Italy and Pakistan have great potential of adventure tourism, cultural tourism and the growth of intangible cultural heritage owing to their rich historical cities, he added. He said that Italy is filled with epically gorgeous places like Golfo di Orosei, Sardinia, Piazza del Campo, Siena, Ortigia, Sicily, Grand Canal, Venice, Fioritura of Castelluccio di Norcia, Umbria and Marche in its cities like Rome, Milan, Palermo, Bologna and Florence etc.

He further added that Pakistan and Italy had a long history of cordial relations and cooperation in political, economic, cultural, and social spheres. It is a matter of great satisfaction that the two nations had unanimity of views on several issues of global importance, and mutual cooperation in all fields had been on the rise. Apart from business and trade, Italy has carried out significant projects in agriculture, health, culture, and tourism.