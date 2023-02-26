Share:

ISLAMABAD - Ambassador of Türkiye to Pakistan, Dr. Mehmet Paçac, has said that Pakistan and Türkiye have never been like two countries but rather have always behaved like one nation.

“The hearts of the Pakistani people beat with the people of Türkiye as they are standing with their brethren in Türkiye during the difficult times of earthquake devastation,” the ambassador said this while talking to media during his visit to the donation/ aid camp established at The Centaurus here for the earthquake victims in Türkiye on Saturday.

The Ambassador was by Mrs. Emel Derinöz Tekin, Deputy Head of Mission, in Turkiye embassy.

The donation camp has been set up in collaboration with the district administration, the Centaurus Management and the students of NUST, Turkish Aerospace Industry, Air University on a voluntary basis.

On the occasion, Ambassador Paçac met with CEO of Centaurus Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan along with Country Head in Pakistan, Muhammad Sohail Sajid.

The Ambassador appreciated all the great values derived from this cause and selfless efforts for the people of Türkiye, he also thanked the philanthropists, public and private institutions present.

The severity of the situation is quite evident especially for the victims as time is passing there is dire need of medicines, medical equipment, tents to avoid cold weather, beds, blankets and special needs items for people of all ages, especially women and children, mobile toilets, hygiene items, long life shelf food items , dry milk, tins of prepared food.

The Turkish Ambassador said Pakistan and the Pakistani nation did not leave their Turkish brothers and sisters alone in these difficult times; they started relief process immediately after the earthquake, the Pakistani government, the Armed Forces, and the civilian efforts of Pakistan are commendable.

He said that the entire Pakistani nation, including teams from PIA, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), universities and their students, media are all standing by the side of Türkiye.

The Turkish ambassador said that the restoration and reconstruction work has started in Türkiye after the earthquake, the situation is getting worse due to the cold weather and the problems of the victims are increasing.

Sardar Yasir, who is also AJK Prime Minister, stated that the relations between the two countries have a golden history, Pakistan will always be remembered for the spirit and sacrifice of its people, we have always stood as one nation during difficult times of floods, earthquakes and Covid-19.

Sardar Yasir Ilyas, the group CEO Centaurus, said that human resources from Pakistan can play an important role in the reconstruction of Türkiye and the Pakistani government should send the inexpensive human resource including engineers and labourers from Pakistan to help build Türkiye again.