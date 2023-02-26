Share:

“Music expresses that which cannot be put into words and that which cannot remain silent”

–Victor hugo

Archeologists found a pre-historic instrument carved from the bone of a cave bear and it was discovered to be a flute. It had precise piercings at measured distances and could still be played. Termed the oldest instrument ever found, the Neanderthal Flute was discovered in the cave of Divje Babe in Slovenia and is thought to date as far back as 50,000 years. Ivan Turk led the expedition and discovered the bone flute that laid beside a hearth used by Neanderthals. There have been a few studies that dismissed the instrument as an artefact that was nothing more than a bone that had been chewed on by a hyena. The flute testifies to the fact that the Neanderthals were capable of such abstract and unique human activity such as creating music.