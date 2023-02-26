Share:

Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Sunday that the short-sighted policies of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf did not improve the condition of the country and the masses were suffering due to this approach of the PTI.

He said the PPP was celebrating the golden jubilee of the constitution whose founder was Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto while adding the country was democratic and the people had the right to elect their representatives to give the reins of power anyone they like.

The FM said the PPP would safeguard the 1973 constitution as it was behind its formation and Pakistan would function properly only if it worked according to the constitution.

The minister added the “selector” was dethroned from power by using purely constitutional manner because Imran Khan destroyed institutions for his interests and he did not play any role for the betterment of the nation.

Talking about the political uncertainty, he said undemocratic forces took advantage of the lack of political stability and also terrorists also used the uncertain atmosphere to instill fear in the minds of the people.

He said the people were hoping that the parliament and judiciary would provide them some relief by giving them justice, while adding there should be rule of law as the court waited for the “Zaman Park prime minister” for a week.