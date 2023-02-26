Share:

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif convened a high-powered selection session on February 26 (tomorrow) in which the decision would be made for the promotion of the officers from grade 21 to grade 22.

Sources said the 30 officers of the grade 21 would likely be promoted to the grade 22. Sindh IGP Ghulam Nabi Memon, Power Division Secretary Rashid Madhmood, Gilgit Baltistan Chief Secretary Muhaildin Wani, Petroleum Division Secretary Muhammad Mahmood would likely rewarded with promotion.

DG Civil Aviation Authority Khaqan Murtaza, Amna Imran, Waseem Mukhtar, Abdullah Sunbal, Iram Bukhari, Moman Agha, Nadeem Mehmoob, Abdul Azeez Aqeeli, Jodat Ayyaz, Kanwar Shahrukh, Amir Sheikh, Amir Zulfiqar Khan, Ghulam Rasool Zahid and Shaheera Shahid might be promoted.