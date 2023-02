Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Muham­mad Shehbaz Sharif on Sat­urday extended profound felicitations, on behalf of the people and govern­ment of Pakistan, to Amir of State of Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and the Kuwaiti people on their national day. “We are keen to fur­ther build on our excellent bilateral relations,” the prime minister posted on his Twitter handle.