Share:

Senior Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Atta Tarar said on Sunday that the PML-N was not afraid of the elections and the party was fully prepared to take part in the polls anytime.

Mr Tarar said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan was affecting the moral standards of the youth and PTI was using the delaying tactics.

Addressing a press conference, he said Imran Khan had appointed Farakh Gogi as the front man on corruption, while mentioning Imran Khan should be serious about the country’s future.

The PML-N stalwart added the relevant authority should take notice of the statement of the personal assistant of Usman Dar while highlighting Imran Khan did not accept the authority of judiciary and the PML-N would seek the legal way.