Timergara - The Lower Dir police arrested a youth for killing his father and injuring his mother in a domestic dispute in Ghambeer Mayar here on Saturday, police said.

They said accused Hasnain (16), allegedly opened indiscriminate firing on his parents killing his father Sherbaz Khan (47) on the spot while his mother Taj Meena Bibi (37) sustained serious bullet injuries who was shifted to Timergara Teaching Hospital (TTH) for medical treatment. The police registered a case against the accused and also seized the murder weapon from his custody.