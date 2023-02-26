Share:

RAWALPINDI - Rawal­pindi police crackdown con­tinued against the kite flying and aerial firing without any discrimination. According to a police spokesman, City Police Officer CPO Syed Kha­lid Mahmood Hamdani, SSP Operations, SP Rawal and senior officers inspected and monitor various areas to prevent kite flying. Dur­ing the crackdown, 357 kite flyers were arrested, and thousands of kites, strings, and sound systems were recovered, whereas, 27 were accused of aerial fir­ing and possession of illegal weapons 2 Kalashnikovs, 20 pistols, 7 rifles and bullets were recovered from their possession. Addressing the occasion, CPO Khalid Mah­mood Hamdani said that incidents of loss of innocent lives and injuries due to kite flying and aerial firing are intolerable. He said that complete implementation of zero tolerance against kite flying and aerial firing will be ensured at any cost.