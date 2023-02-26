Share:

DI KHAN - The Dera Police on Saturday foiled a drug smuggling bid and recovered 40 kilogram of hashish from a car here at Daraban Chungi in the limits of Cantt police station.

According to a police spokesman, a police team took action against the drugs smuggling.

On a tip-off, the police created a blockade at Daraban Chungi and stopped a white collared Suzuki-Alto car bearing number (MLJ-7070) which was coming from Quetta to Dera Ismail Khan via Zhob.

The driver of the car introduced himself as Muhammad Nadeem of Basti Alamsher, Dera City. During the checking of car, the police team found 40 kilogram of hashish in packets from the hidden cavities of the vehicle.

The driver was arrested and the car was also taken into custody. The police started further investigation after registering a case.