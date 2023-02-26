Share:

Peshawar - In an effort to promote people-friendly policing and reduce crime in the Lower Chitral region, the DPO of Lower Chitral, Ikramullah Khan, has launched a public engagement plan.

As part of the plan, police officers are meeting with local elders and other community members to spread awareness about illegal activities and crimes, such as drugs and unregistered tenants.

The goal of the public meetings is to emphasize the importance of cooperation between the police and the public in reducing crime rates and discouraging criminals, said police spokesperson.

The police officers are also using their professional skills to help solve legitimate problems faced by the community.

Local elders have pledged to fully cooperate with the police in eradicating social crimes in the region. The public is also urged to report any suspicious individuals or non-locals in their area to the nearest police station.

The Lower Chitral police hope that their people-friendly policing approach will create a peaceful and safe environment for the residents of Chitral.