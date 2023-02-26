Share:

QUETTA - One po­lice cop was martyred and two suffered injuries in a blast that occurred in Khuzdar district on Satur­day. According to the dis­trict administration, un­known miscreants had planted an improvised ex­plosive device (IED) which exploded when a police patrolling team was pass­ing by the area. Resultant­ly, the driver of the police van namely Deen Moham­mad died instantly while two others received criti­cal injuries. Soon after the incident, Deputy Commis­sioner Khuzdar Ilyas Kib­zai reached the site and moved the victims to dis­trict headquarters hospi­tal. The condition of one police personnel was stat­ed to be critical. An emer­gency was imposed in the hospital while a large num­ber of citizens reached the hospital to donate blood. Meanwhile, the law en­forcement agencies (LEAs) had cordoned off the area and launched a search for the miscreants, as further probe was underway.