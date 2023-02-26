Share:

LAHORE - The Pakistan Railways (PR) has given permission to 5-Up and 6-Down Greenline train to stop at Rai­wind Railway station to facilitate the participants in the annual Tableeghi Ijtema, being held in Rai­wind from February 26 to March 6. According to the PR sources on Saturday, the 6-Down Green­line train, which runs from Islamabad to Karachi, will stop at Raiwind on February 27 and 28, while 5-Up Greenline train, which runs from Karachi to Islamabad, will stop at Raiwind on March 5 to fa­cilitate participants in the congregation. The PR, on the directions of Lahore Division Superinten­dent M Hanif Gull, has also deployed additional staff at Raiwind railway station to facilitate travel­lers during the gathering days. The PR also made special security and facilitation arrangements for the participants besides provision of clean drink­ing water to them.