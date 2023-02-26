Share:

ISLAMABAD - The ruling parties in the federal government yester­day demanded the forma­tion of Supreme Court's full court bench to hear the suo motu notice taken over the apparent delay in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa general elections.

The plea moved by the PML-N, PPP, and JUI-F through Farooq H Naek, Kam­ran Murtaza, and Masoor Us­man Awan also sought the ex­clusion of Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi.

The development comes a few days after Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial took a suo motu notice of an apparent de­lay in the elections of the as­semblies dissolved in Punjab and KP on January 14 and 18, respectively, and also formed a larger bench to hear the case.

The bench began hearing the case on Thursday last. Accord­ing to the chief justice’s state­ment, the bench is to assess who is eligible to issue the date for polls, the constitutional re­sponsibility of the federation and provinces, and who will fulfil the constitu­tional responsibility of conducting elections and when. The petition men­tioned the violation of Ar­ticle 10A right of the par­ties involved, while also noting that Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail stat­ed that referring the mat­ter to the chief justice for taking suo motu under Article 184(3) was inap­propriate, who deemed the action “not justified”. It added that the circum­stances — as recorded in the chief justice’s note — have raised several ques­tions of immense legal, constitutional and pub­lic importance. There­fore, the parties have re­quested a reconstitution of the bench to hear the titled petitions and have mentioned doing so in the best interest of jus­tice and fairness, and to strengthen the public confidence in the coun­try’s Supreme Court