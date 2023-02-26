Share:

LAHORE - Pun­jab Food Secretary Muham­mad Zaman Watto said on Saturday that seed mafia would not be allowed to smuggle wheat from the province. According to offi­cial sources here, the secre­tary said that cases would be registered on purchase of wheat in the garb of fake seed companies. Compa­nies which would not pro­vide details of seed growing farmers that would not be allowed to lift even a single grain of wheat, he added. The secretary said that fed­eral government had been requested to make seed companies bound of pro­viding details.