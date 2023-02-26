Share:

Several Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf workers including the former federal minister Nazar Gondal, MPA Zafar Iqbal Cheema courted arrest in the ongoing jail-filling drive of the PTI.

The workers voluntarily arrested themselves on the call of the PTI chief. Meanwhile, the PTI enthusiasts surrounded the prisoners van and the police took the PTI supporters with it.

PTI’s leader Yasmin Rashid reached the central jail after the arrests and claimed almost 125 workers have presented themselves for the court arrest. She added the workers were giving their arrest voluntarily.

She said that the police were facing a shortage of prison vans to shift the PTI workers to the jail. She added that the local police barred female workers of the party from boarding the prison van.

The PTI leader paid rich tribute to the people for taking to the street on the call of former prime minister Imran Khan who announced the 'Jail Bharo' campaign on February 4 and it was kicked off on February 22 from Lahore.

Besides others, Chaudhry Ilyas Gujjar, his nephew and Qamar Abbas Tarrar have courted arrest, said Rashid.

Sharing a photo of former MPA Zafarullah Cheema and Nazar Muhammad Gondal in handcuffs on Twitter, the PTI leaders said that they were the first who voluntarily surrendered to the police in the city.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said on Sunday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan decided to spread anarchy throughout the country, the Jail Bharo Movement has turned into the “embarrassment movement.”

While addressing the press conference in Islamabad, the interior minister said, “There are hardly two hundred people arrested in the Jail Bharo Movement, and 80 per cent of them want to be released, though they would be detained for 30 days at least.”

He added that PTI’s plan to surround Islamabad failed miserably, they wanted to crowd the jails and hence the government did that so that they would be well aware of the detention. He said, “initially the government would fill the far-flung jails and later on they will start filling Lahore and Rawalpindi jails.’

Rana Sana said, “They respect the judiciary and by weakening the judiciary, it would add up to the state’s difficulties. Bench fixing should also be inquired, “sou motu” should be taken and the responsible people should be rebuked that why any judge has personal terms with Parvez Elahi.”

He said that Imran Khan did not work for the well-being of the state, though he only created obstacles for Pakistan, the nation came to know about him that Mr Khan tried to spread chaos.

The interior minister further said, “Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) still stands strong in Punjab, if they change the candidates, they can still win the majority. They would give suggestions to the party but the final decision will still be in hands of the party leadership, and the nation would tell them their place by the power of the vote.”