KARACHI - Director General (DG) Audit Sindh Nazar Mohammed Ranjha called on the Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tesso-ri at Governor House here on Saturday. They discussed the transparent use of government funds, effective measures to this effect and the role and im-portance of the Directorate General Audit. Governor Kamran Tessori said that the fair use of funds becomes the cause of ease for the general public. He said that funds could be used in an effective manner af-ter removing various faults through audit. The DG Audit briefed the Governor about his office in detail. He also presented a report of various provincial departments to the Governor.