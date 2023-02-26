Share:

MULTAN - Metropolitan Corporation has raided and sealed six illegal parking stands and registered cases.

The MC teams under the directions of Commis­sioner Multan division Aamir Khattak carried out an operation against illegal parking stands led by enforcement inspector Javed Ahmad.

The cases were registered against the parking owners of Al-Hassan Marriage Lawns Razaabad, Abdali Tower Nawan Shehr, Aziz Hotel and Maal of Multan. The action was also taken against the ille­gal parking stand at Chungi No 7. MC Enforcement Inspector Javed Ahmad said that the commissioner has given orders adopting a zero-tolerance policy against illegal stands.

He said that the action was taken over running illegal parking stands despite warning notices. The inspector said that the stands approved by the ad­ministration were allowed to charge a parking fee.

MOTORCYCLIST DIES AS TRACTOR-TROLLEY RUNS OVER HIM

A motorcyclist crushed under tractor-trolley to death at Osman Ghani Road here on Saturday.

According to Rescue officials, a motorcyclist was going somewhere when a speeding tractor-trolley hit him at Osman Ghani Road. As a result, he died on the spot while tractor driver managed to escape from the scene. The heirs of the deceased refused to shift the body to the hospital for which body handed over to them. The victim was identified as 59-year-old Noor Muhammad son of Sohnraan.

DISTT ADMIN REVIEWS ARRANGEMENTS TO INSTALL 247,000 PLANTS

District administration will plant 247,000 trees with the cooperation of different departments across the district during the ongoing season. It was announced in a meeting chaired jointly by Addition­al Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADCR) Nauman Afzal Awan and Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Aabida Fareed, here on Saturday.