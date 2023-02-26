Share:

FAISALABAD - Lundianwala Police claimed to have arrested three dacoits and re­covered illegal weapons and other items from their possession.

A police spokesman said here on Saturday that the police on a tip-off conducted raid and succeeded in ar­resting three active members of a dacoit gang including ring leader Ashiq resident of Chak 629-GB, Za­man and Faisal resident of Chak 215/R-B who were wanted to the police in a number of dacoity, robbery and other cases. The police also recov­ered illegal pistols, one motorcycle, Rs350,000 in cash, mobile phones and other items from their possession while further investigation was under progress, he added.

SEVEN INJURED AS BUS TURNS TURTLE

As many as seven people were in­jured in a bus accident in the area of Khurarianwala police station here on Saturday.

Rescue 1122 spokesperson said that a speedy bus carrying work­ers of Arshad Textile Corporation turned turtle after falling into fields, while over taking a tractor-trolley near 100 Chak Purana Rurka, Khur­rianwala to Jaranwala Road.

As a result, seven travelers includ­ing Anees son of Ramzan (40), Imran son of Ramzan (38), Imran son of Faryad Ali (40), Shahid son of Sajjad Husain (25), Bahadar son of Abdul Ghafoor (25), Imran son of Rasheed (38) and Hafeez Ullah son of Aslam (45) received injuries and were shift­ed to DHQ hospital, where condition of two was stated to be serious.

The police took the vehicle into custody while further investigation was under progress, he added.