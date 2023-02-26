Share:

SIALKOT - Sialkot Deputy Commissioner (DC) Adnan Mehmood Awan has said that the second three-day anti-polio cam­paign of this year will be launched in Sialkot district from March 11-15 and follow-up campaign will be held from March 16 to 17.

He said that 772,712 children un­der five years of age would be given polio vaccine. He expressed these views while addressing the meeting of the District Anti-Polio Campaign.

CEO Health Dr Ahmed Nasir and district heads of various departments were also present on this occasion.

The DC said that 2,676 mobile teams and a total of 6,288 members of 133 fixed and 69 transit teams would perform their duties during anti-polio campaign while 129 UCMOs would be deployed. He directed that the train­ing process of anti-polio teams should be started on time. The DC directed that the training process of anti-po­lio teams should be started on time, while he himself would take a briefing from the officers in the review meet­ing at the district level.

The DC directed that the police should prepare a comprehensive se­curity plan for the anti-polio teams; the municipal corporation and mu­nicipal committees should provide fa­cilities to the transit teams, while the traffic police would also be obliged to provide full support.

He directed that a special plan should be prepared for timely cover­age of the children living in the slums.

DISTRICT CIVIL DEFENCE TEAMS SEALED FIVE MINI PETROL PUMPS

District Civil Defence teams sealed five mini petrol pumps during sur­prise checking in different areas and registered cases against the owners.

On the instructions of Deputy Com­missioner (DC) Adnan Mehmood Awan, the Civil Defence teams led by District Officer (DO) Civil Defence Khalid Awan conducted a surprise check in the areas of Ugoki police station, Rangpura police Station and Sambarial police station. Meanwhile, the accused Muhammed Irfan, Adnan, Waheed, Bahadur and Shafaqat were found guilty of illegally selling petrol by installing machines.

The checking teams have registered cases against all the accused, confis­cated mini petrol pump machines and sealed the shops. DC Adnan Mehmood Awan appreciated the performance of the Civil Defence teams for the success­ful operation and directed to continue the operations against the illegal mini petrol pumps without discrimination.