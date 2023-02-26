Share:

KOHISTAN - At least two people died Saturday and one other was injured when an oil tanker plunged into a deep gorge at Balak More Upper Kohistan, an area of Harban police station.

According to rescue 1122 Kohistan, an oil tanker was heading towards Gilgit-Baltistan. While taking a sharp turn on Balak More in Upper Kohistan, the tanker fell into a deep gorge, resulting two people including the driver and conductor died on the spot while another person sustained critical injuries. The two dead belonged to Gilgit-Baltistan.

Besides, Rescue 1122 locals and Harban police also took part in the rescue operation and recovered the driver and conductor’s dead bodies. Rescue 1122 shifted them to Chalas Basic Health Unit.