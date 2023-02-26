Share:

It would seem as though road etiquette continues to decline in Pakistan. The last 24 hours saw two separate incidents which involved the loss of precious lives due to rash and irresponsible driving. Violating traffic and safety protocols has become the norm in the country and what is worse is that little is done to enforce the law, hold people accountable for their negligence and design a system that involves stricter screening of drivers before they come onto the roads where they can potentially cause the deaths of innocent people.

The Bhara Kahu flyover in Islamabad collapsed in the early hours of the day as three heavy-weight trucks passed the unconstructed bridge and caused it to collapse, immediately killing two laborers as a result. Not only this but the infrastructural damage caused is likely to delay the project, cost an additional sum of money and potentially endanger the lives of more people since the existing structure has been rendered unreliable. There have been no updates as to whether the culprits were found but the police have promised to launch an investigation into the matter.

Nearby, on the Multan-Sukkar Motorway, an over-speeding jeep rammed into two other vehicles killing 13 people and injuring more than 20 as a result. As per usual, the police have launched an investigation into the accident but the fact remains, little reform is likely to be incorporated into traffic laws. Every few days, reports of accidents from across the country break the news and people mourn the loss of lives but it still is not enough to deter them from committing the same violations as those who were unlucky enough to have suffered the worst possible outcomes.

Our country needs to have a stricter screening process that ensures that responsible drivers step out onto the road; those that are aware of the laws that govern traffic and are hesitant when committing violations. At the same time, we need a thorough surveillance system that involves the use of cameras as well as traffic wardens so that those who are in the wrong are held accountable. Penalties must be more severe so that people are deterred. Without taking these measures, it is unlikely that we will see any change.