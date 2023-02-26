Share:

LAHORE - Wa­ter and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Managing Director Ghafran Ahmad discussed agency’s business plan-2023 with representatives of WASA Rawalpindi, Fais­alabad, Multan and Gu­jrawala, here on Saturday. While chairing a meeting at WASA head office, he said the tariff of the agen­cy had not been increased from 2004 while the sub­sidy given to all water and sanitation agencies of the province had been fixed since 2012. The monsoon grant of WASA Lahore had also been fixed since 2017, he said. Ghafran said that the department was bear­ing the additional burden due to increased prices of petroleum and electricity, adding that WASA was busy day and night to facilitate and serve people. Deputy Secretary Housing Suman Khalid, former MD Abdul Qadeer Khan and other staff attended the meeting.