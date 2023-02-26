Share:

SARGODHA - A robber in Sargodha after loot­ing some wedding guests on a road also took one of the female guests with him and raped her on Saturday.

Reportedly, after attending a marriage party, Arif and others were going back to their home in a rickshaw when they were intercepted by an armed robber.

The robber first snatched money and jewellery from them. Then he took one of the female guests with him at gun-point.

After going a few kilometres away, he raped the woman and then fled away. Police have failed to trace the robber so far.

MAN SENTENCED TO FIVE YEARS IN PRISON FOR TERROR ACTIVITIES

The Judge of Anti-Terrorist Court, Sargodha (ATC) Khawar Rasheed awarded five years jail imprisonment to an accused in­volved in terrorist activities and seized his property.

Court sources said Saturday that on Oct 23, Counter Terrorist Department (CTD) conducted raid at Sadar Bazaar and arrest­ed an accused Talkha Khan Son of Javed Shiekh and recovered ammunition material, detona­tor and safety fuse from his pos­session. CTD police registered a case against the accused under Terrorism Act and presented challans in ATC Sargodha.

On proving the charges, the ATC judge awarded him five years rigorous imprisonment and confiscated his property.

TWO KIDNAPPED BROTHERS RECOVERED

Phularwan Police after the hectic effort recovered two kid­napped brothers here on Sat­urday. According to a police spokesperson, Muhammad Saf­dar Bhatti resident of Chak No 01 NB (Phularwan) said in his application that his sons Hafiz Muhammad Atif (15) and Hafiz Muhammad Khubaib (17) went to a private educational academy and were kidnapped on the way.

Upon receiving the applica­tion, the police under the su­pervision of Station House Offi­cer (SHO) Touqeer Abass Khan raided at different localities and recovered the boys from kidnap­pers with in twenty hours.

The police spokesperson said that District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Faisal Kamran hailed on brilliant performance of police team.

21 CRIMINALS HELD

Sargodha Police claimed on Saturday to have arrested 21 criminals across the district and recovered contraband from their possession, on Friday. In line with special directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Faisal Kamran, raiding teams of differ­ent police stations conducted raids and nabbed 21 criminals including Hassan, Asad, Ramzan, Hameed, Rasheed, Tahir, Majid, Kareem, Khaleel, Sajid, Wajid, Mumtaz, Manzoor and others be­sides recovering 2-kg hashish,145 kites, 209 litres liquor and other valuables from their possession