SARGODHA - A robber in Sargodha after looting some wedding guests on a road also took one of the female guests with him and raped her on Saturday.
Reportedly, after attending a marriage party, Arif and others were going back to their home in a rickshaw when they were intercepted by an armed robber.
The robber first snatched money and jewellery from them. Then he took one of the female guests with him at gun-point.
After going a few kilometres away, he raped the woman and then fled away. Police have failed to trace the robber so far.
MAN SENTENCED TO FIVE YEARS IN PRISON FOR TERROR ACTIVITIES
The Judge of Anti-Terrorist Court, Sargodha (ATC) Khawar Rasheed awarded five years jail imprisonment to an accused involved in terrorist activities and seized his property.
Court sources said Saturday that on Oct 23, Counter Terrorist Department (CTD) conducted raid at Sadar Bazaar and arrested an accused Talkha Khan Son of Javed Shiekh and recovered ammunition material, detonator and safety fuse from his possession. CTD police registered a case against the accused under Terrorism Act and presented challans in ATC Sargodha.
On proving the charges, the ATC judge awarded him five years rigorous imprisonment and confiscated his property.
TWO KIDNAPPED BROTHERS RECOVERED
Phularwan Police after the hectic effort recovered two kidnapped brothers here on Saturday. According to a police spokesperson, Muhammad Safdar Bhatti resident of Chak No 01 NB (Phularwan) said in his application that his sons Hafiz Muhammad Atif (15) and Hafiz Muhammad Khubaib (17) went to a private educational academy and were kidnapped on the way.
Upon receiving the application, the police under the supervision of Station House Officer (SHO) Touqeer Abass Khan raided at different localities and recovered the boys from kidnappers with in twenty hours.
The police spokesperson said that District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Faisal Kamran hailed on brilliant performance of police team.
21 CRIMINALS HELD
Sargodha Police claimed on Saturday to have arrested 21 criminals across the district and recovered contraband from their possession, on Friday. In line with special directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Faisal Kamran, raiding teams of different police stations conducted raids and nabbed 21 criminals including Hassan, Asad, Ramzan, Hameed, Rasheed, Tahir, Majid, Kareem, Khaleel, Sajid, Wajid, Mumtaz, Manzoor and others besides recovering 2-kg hashish,145 kites, 209 litres liquor and other valuables from their possession