ISLAMABAD - The federal gov­ernment on Sat­urday appoint­ed Zahir Shah as acting Nation­al Accountabili­ty Bureau (NAB) chairman.

According to a notification, Zahir Shah will serve as head of the NAB until the next chairman is appointed.

“In pursuance of the proviso[n] to Section 6(b)(v) of amended NAO 1999, Mr Zahir Shah, shall act as Chairman, National Accountability Bureau, with effect from 22-02-2023 and till the appointment of new chairman, under the ordinance,” said the notification. In October 2021, Zahir Shah was ap­pointed deputy chairman of the NAB. On February 22, Aftab Sultan had re­signed as NAB chairman citing personal reasons.