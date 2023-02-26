ISLAMABAD - The federal government on Saturday appointed Zahir Shah as acting National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman.
According to a notification, Zahir Shah will serve as head of the NAB until the next chairman is appointed.
“In pursuance of the proviso[n] to Section 6(b)(v) of amended NAO 1999, Mr Zahir Shah, shall act as Chairman, National Accountability Bureau, with effect from 22-02-2023 and till the appointment of new chairman, under the ordinance,” said the notification. In October 2021, Zahir Shah was appointed deputy chairman of the NAB. On February 22, Aftab Sultan had resigned as NAB chairman citing personal reasons.