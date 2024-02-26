10,033 shopkeepers fined over profiteering during 3.5 months

FAISALABAD - Price control magistrates fined 10,033 shopkeep­ers Rs.12.0665 million in Faisalabad division dur­ing the last 3.5 months. This was stated by Divi­sional Commissioner Madam Silwat Saeed after presiding over a meeting of price control magis­trates. She said that price control magistrate were fully active in the field and they were ensuring strict implementation of the price control mecha­nism. She said that the price control magistrates had inspected 147,661 shops and grocery stores across the division during last 3.5 months and im­posed a total fine of Rs.12.0665 million on 10,033 shopkeepers on the charges of overcharging and non-display of rate lists at conspicuous places. Some 958 shopkeepers were also arrested in ad­dition to sealing 13 shops and getting 45 cases registered on sheer violation of the Price Control Act during this period, she added. She directed the deputy commissioners of all four districts of the division including Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh and Chiniot to pay surprise visits to vegeta­ble markets early in the morning and review the auction of vegetables and fruits so that profiteer­ing and overcharging could be eliminated. She said that the government was committed to providing maximum relief to the masses and in this connec­tion no negligence from the price control magis­trates would be tolerated.