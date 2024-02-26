17 cases referredto drug court

FAISALABAD - The District Quality Control Board (DQCB) has referred cases of 17 medical clinics to drug courts for further pro­cessings. During a meeting held with Deputy Commis­sioner (DC) Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh in the chair, the DQCB heard 37 cases and is­sued warning to owners of 10 medical clinics, whereas cases of 10 other clinics were adjourned till the next meeting as record of these cases was not completed yet. Additional Deputy Com­missioner (Headquarters) Kashif Raza Awan, Secretary DQCB Robina Akhtar, CEO Health Dr Asfand Yar and others were also present.