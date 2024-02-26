Monday, February 26, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

17 cases referredto drug court

Agencies
February 26, 2024
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

FAISALABAD   -   The District Quality Control Board (DQCB) has referred cases of 17 medical clinics to drug courts for further pro­cessings. During a meeting held with Deputy Commis­sioner (DC) Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh in the chair, the DQCB heard 37 cases and is­sued warning to owners of 10 medical clinics, whereas cases of 10 other clinics were adjourned till the next meeting as record of these cases was not completed yet. Additional Deputy Com­missioner (Headquarters) Kashif Raza Awan, Secretary DQCB Robina Akhtar, CEO Health Dr Asfand Yar and others were also present.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-26/Lahore/epaper_img_1708913201.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024