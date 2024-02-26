17th National, 11th International Conference on e-Learning, e-Teaching from Feb 27

ISLAMABAD - ECO Science Foundation in col­laboration with the Iranian Association of e-Learning (YADA), University of Isfa­han will arrange the 17th International and 11th In­ternational Conference on “e-Learning and e-Teaching (ICeLeT)-Focusing on Tech­nology Enhanced Learning” from February 27-29.

According to an official of ECOSF, the conference, scheduled to be held in Isfa­han, Iran, will bring together leading academic scientists, researchers and scholars in the domain of interest from around the world.

The conference will re­volve around different themes including Artificial Intelligence and Advanced Technologies in e-Learn­ing, Innovative Education­al Approaches in e-learning, E-Learning and Informal Education, Generative AI and e-Learning, Psycholog­ical, Social, Legal, and Eco­nomic Aspects of e-learning, Best Practices in e-learning and Evaluation and Quality Improvement in e-Learning.

This conference provides the premier interdisciplinary forum for researchers, prac­titioners and educators to present and discuss the most recent innovations, trends, concerns, practical challeng­es encountered and the solu­tions adopted in the field of e-Learning and e-Teaching, the official informed.

The main segments of the conference include Keynote speeches, Panel discus­sions, Paper and poster pre­sentations, Report on the best practices, Workshops and an Exhibition.

The experts including the Business Development and E-Learning Director at DAS Akademie, Turkey, Ms Mona Aykul; Young Consultant World Bank Projects, Min­istry of Federal Education and Professional Training, Pakistan; President ECO Science Foundation, Prof Sayed Komail Tayebi will participate in the event.