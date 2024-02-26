Monday, February 26, 2024
84 nurses of LGH selected for specialisation courses

Staff Reporter
February 26, 2024
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -   Deputy Chief Nursing Super­intendent Shazia Kausar said on Sunday that 84 nurses from Lahore General Hospital (LGH) had been chosen to pursue spe­cialisation courses. She said among the selected cohort, 20 nurses would embark on a two-year journey to complete their Post-RN (BSc Nursing) programme, 64 would go for one-year Post-Basic Special­ized Diploma, with all educa­tional expenses covered by the institution. Shazia Kausar underscored the pivotal role nurses play within the health­care system, especially during crises like epidemics, where they often serve on the front lines, saving lives. When these nurses would return from their specialised training, they would make a profound impact on healthcare delivery, further solidifying LGH’s reputation as a leading medical institution, dedicated to continuous im­provement and innovation, she added.

