Monday, February 26, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Actor Habib’s 8th death anniversary observed

Actor Habib’s 8th death anniversary observed
Agencies
February 26, 2024
Lifestyle & Entertainment, Newspaper

LAHORE  -  The 8th death anniversary of legendary Pakistani film actor, producer and director Habib-ur-Rehman was observed across the country on Sunday. He was born in 1931 in Indian state of Patiala. The great ac­tor showcased his talent in more than six hundred Punjabi and Urdu films and is counted among illus­trious romantic heroes. Habib-Ur-Rehman started his film career in 1956 with the movie ‘Lakht-e jigar’ as a side hero with Noor Jehan. His first super-hit movie was ‘Zeher-e-Ishq’ with Mussarat Nazeer. Habib-Ur-Rehman also won worldwide recognition for his heartfelt performance in historical movie ‘Devdaas’ paired with Shamim Ara and Nayyar Sultana. The government awarded him the Presidential Pride of Performance to honour his services

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-25/Lahore/epaper_img_1708839849.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024