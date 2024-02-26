Ahmed Baig lifts 2nd Rumanza Open Golf title

LAHORE - The 2nd Rumanza Open Golf Cham­pionship, held at the Rumanza Golf Course, DHA Multan, concluded with Pakistan’s rising golf star, Ahmed Baig, clinching the title amidst a field of international and national golfing elites. Demonstrating unparalleled skill and determination, Baig so­lidified his standing as a formidable competitor in the professional golf landscape. Overcoming a challeng­ing lineup that included prominent figures such as Timon Baltl from Austria and Luke Joy from the UK, along with Pakistan’s top profession­als like Matloob Ahmed and Muham­mad Shabbir Iqbal, Baig showcased exceptional mastery throughout the tournament. Baig concluded the championship impressively with round scores of 69, 71, and 66, achieving an overall aggregate of 206, ten strokes under par.

Austrian golfer Timon Baltl fin­ished as runner-up, delivering scores of 68, 72, and 70 for a cham­pionship total of 210, six strokes under par, trailing the champion Ahmed Baig by six strokes. British golfer Luke Joy secured third place, with consistent rounds of 70, 71, and 70, culminating in a champion­ship aggregate of 211, five under par.

Among the Pakistani contenders, Lahore Garrison Greens’ Matloob Ahmed showcased remarkable skill, posting a total of 213, three under par, reflecting a commendable per­formance. Hamza Taimur Amin of Rumanza ended with a score of 215, with M Waqas of Margalla Greens and M Shabbir of Islamabad closely following at 216. Abdul Zahoor of Multan Golf Club scored 218, while Munir from Rawalpindi and Wisal Khan from Peshawar completed their rounds with scores of 219 and 220, respectively. In his victory speech, Baig praised the Rumanza Golf Course for its world-class infrastructure and challenging layout, which demanded precision and strategic foresight. The championship’s conclusion saw Brig Ahmed Rizwan Ghumman, Project Director of DHA Multan, along with Brig Fayyaz, Secretary of Rumanza Golf Club, awarding prizes to the top performers in a ceremony attended by golfers and their families.