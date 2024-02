Australia complete whitewash with win over Kiwis in rain-hit Third T20I

AUCKLAND - Clinical Australia beat New Zealand by 27 runs in the rain-shortened third T20I on Sunday to complete a clean sweep of the series. Responding to Australia’s 118-4 from 10.4 overs, New Zealand scored 98-3, falling short of a target adjusted to 126 off 10 overs under the DLS method. The required run rate grew quickly after the home side lost two quick wickets before Glenn Phil­lips posted their top score for the second straight game, finishing on 40 not out off 24 balls. Australian pace bowler Spencer Johnson impressed in his first appearance of the series taking 1-10 off his two overs. Three rain stoppages curtailed Australia’s innings after they were asked to bat first at Eden Park. Opener Travis Head top scored with 33 off 30 balls but the most punishing batting was player of the match Matthew Short’s 27 off 11 balls and Glenn Maxwell’s 20 off nine.