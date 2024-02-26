Ayaz Tunio elected as SHCBA President

HYDERABAD - The Sindh High Court Bar Association (SHCBA), Hyderabad, has elected advocates Ayaz Hussain Tunio, Hameedullah Dahiri and Irfan Bughio as President, Vice President and General Secretary, respectively. According to the election results an­nounced late on Saturday night, Tunio bagged 930 votes against 516 and 125 which were received by other candidates, advocates Ishrat Ali Lohar and Abdul Sattar Sarki, respectively, contending on the same seat. Likewise, Dahiri won his seat with 741 votes against 413 votes of Rehana Nazeer Gujjar and 407 of Peeral Majeedano who were also vy­ing for the slot of Vice President. The post of Gen­eral Secretary was secured by Bughio with 854 votes while his opponent candidates Raja Jawad Ali Sahar and Jehangir Khan Pathan were given 529 and 186 votes, respectively. On the seats of the Joint Secretary, Library Secretary and Trea­surer Ghulam Murtaza Shaikh Muhammad Ali Kolachi and Mumtaz Sachal Aiwan emerged suc­cessful with 711, 641 and 903 votes, respectively. On the 7 seats of the Members Managing Com­mittee (MMC), Abdul Ahad Sahito, Mehtab Munir Nirban, Naeem Hussain Gadehi, Muhammad Yasir Qureshi, Shazeel Ali Memon, Taimur Hussain Kee­rio and Osama Yousuf Paryhar have been elected. Around 1,600 lawyers who are members of the bar exercised their right to vote.

Meanwhile, Chairman of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has extended heart­felt congratulations to the recently elected office-bearers of different High Court Bar Associations of the country. He applauds the commitment and dedication demonstrated by the legal fraternity in choosing capable leaders who will undoubtedly contribute to the advancement of justice and the rule of law. He extended greetings to newly elected office bearers of bar associations, including Islam­abad High Court Bar Association (IHCBA), Lahore High Court Bar Association (LHCBA), High Court Bar Association Hyderabad (HCBAH), and Multan High Court Bar Association (MHCBA). He extended his best wishes to the newly elected President of IHCBA, Riasat Ali Azad, President of LHCBA, Asad Manzoor Butt, Ayaz Tunio of HCBAH and Advocate Sajjad Haider Metla of MHBA, among others.