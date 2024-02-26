Tuesday, February 27, 2024
Azma Bukhari likely to get portfolio for information in Punjab cabinet: sources

Azma Bukhari likely to get portfolio for information in Punjab cabinet: sources
Web Desk
11:54 PM | February 26, 2024
PML-N leader Azma Bukhari is likely to be given the portfolio for information in the Punjab cabinet.

According to sources in the PML-N, a decision has been made to put Azma Bukhari in charge of the Information Ministry in the new Punjab cabinet to be headed by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

Former federal information minister Marriyum Aurangzeb will be awarded the portfolio for planning and development in the Punjab cabinet.

PML-M leader Faisal Khokhar will be granted the portfolio for sports, while Khawaja Salman Rafique and Khawaja Imran will also be made provincial ministers.

