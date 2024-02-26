Bike snatchers kill young man over resistance

KARACHI - Bike snatchers gunned down a youth over resis­tance in Liaquat Market area of Malir in Karachi, police said on Sunday. Ac­cording to details, armed men attempted to snatch motorcycle from a youth identified as Nabeel, hail­ing from Sheh Shah area while he was on his way back to home after meeting relatives in Malir. The youth showed resistance in giving motorcycle, after which the bike lifters opened straight fire killing him on the spot and sped with snatch bike.

The body was shifted to hospital for postmortem. The police collected evi­dences from crime scene and after registering a case into the incident started an investigation. Earlier, a young man was gunned down by armed robbers over resistance near Kara­chi’s Ghani Chowrangi.

The police said the inci­dent took place when Hik­matullah, 18, was shot and killed when he refused to give them his mobile phone. Hikmatullah – a resident of Chaman – was intercepted by armed muggers riding on a motorbike and as soon as he offered some resis­tance one of them shot him and rode away. The victim’s family members said that he recently came to Karachi for employment and was working in electronics mar­ket in Saddar. The body was shifted to hospital and will be handed over to family af­ter medico-legal formalities are fulfilled. In a separate incident, a 55-year-old man was shot dead by muggers when he tried to resist a robbery attempt in Malir.

A 55-year-old man – identified as Haider Raza – was returning home from a bank after withdrawing his salary when unknown assailants opened fire on him outside his house in Saudabad area of Malir dis­trict. Over 100 people were killed in robbery attempts in Karachi during 2023.