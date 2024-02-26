Bilawal felicitates HC Bars office bearers

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari yes­terday extended congratulations to the recently elected office-bear­ers of different High Court Bar Associations across the country, saying that he applaud the com­mitment and dedication demon­strated by the legal fraternity in choosing capable leaders who will undoubtedly contribute to the ad­vancement of justice and the rule of law in our nation.

The PPP chairman extended greeting to newly elected office bearers of bar associations, in­cluding Islamabad High Court Bar Association (IHCBA), Lahore High Court Bar Association (LHCBA), High Court Bar Association Hyder­abad (HCBAH), and Multan High Court Bar Association (MHCBA).

He extended his best wishes to the newly elected President of IH­CBA, Riasat Ali Azad; President of LHCBA, Asad Manzoor Butt; Ayaz Tunio of HCBAH; and Advo­cate Sajjad Haider Metla of MHBA, among others.

In his message, Chairman Bila­wal Bhutto Zardari furthered that the bar associations play a pivot­al role in upholding the suprem­acy of the constitution and the principles of justice, adding that the newly elected office-bearers have a significant responsibili­ty in maintaining the integrity of our legal institutions and foster­ing an environment where justice prevails.

The PPP chairman said that as the creators of the 1973 consti­tution, his party takes pride in its historical role in shaping and strenthning the foundation of the country.

“We reaffirm our commitment to the constitution and its principles, emphasizing our dedication to the rule of law.

We believe in fostering a collab­orative relationship with the le­gal community to strengthen the foundations of our democracy. To­gether, we can work towards a so­ciety where justice, equality, and the rule of law prevail.”