BoD lauds financial role of KP-EZDMC

PESHAWAR - The 8th An­nual General Meeting (AGM) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Econom­ic Zones Development and Man­agement Company (KP-EZDMC) was held on February 24, 2024, at the Company’s Head Office which appreciated the financial performance of the Company for the period ended 30 June 2023, said a press release issued here on Sunday.

The company’s income and to­tal assets have shown a steady in­crease over the past year, which is a testimony to the Company’s strong management and commit­ment to excellence.

The meeting chaired by the Sec­retary Industries, Commerce & Technical Education/Chairman of the Board of Directors (BoD) Zu­lfikar Ali Shah was also attended by other shareholders represent­ed by the Finance Department and P&D Department.

Other participants included the Chairman of the Finance and Strategy Committee, Mr. Sahibza­da Salim Ur Rehman; Chairman of the Audit & Risk Management Committee, Mr Fayyaz Ahmad Jarral; Directors of the Company; Chief Executive Officer KP-EZDMC, Mr Javed Iqbal Khattak, and acting Chief Financial Officer / Compa­ny Secretary Mr. Asif Makhdoomi along with finance team.

The house was updated that the Company has posted a surplus of PKR 52 million (PKR 29 million in FY2022) with total Revenue of PKR 1,090 million in FY 2023 (PKR 1024 million in FY2022). The company’s total assets have increased to PKR 16.753 billion in FY 2023 from PKR 15.860 billion in FY 2022. A total 79% growth in surplus for FY 2023 as compared to last FY 2022. The ADP grant re­ceived PKR 867 Million; last year, it was PKR 541 Million, and out­standing arrears were received 119 Million during FY 2023.