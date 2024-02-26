Brutality Exposed

The suspension of assistant sub-inspector Imtiaz Nasir by Taxila Police after a viral video surfaced showing him bru­talising an elderly woman is a welcome move towards holding law enforcement accountable for their actions.

The incident, which unfolded during an attempt to apprehend a suspect, Basir Khan, witnessed Nasir’s appalling use of force against Khan’s mother, who was merely accompanying him. This display of aggression rightly sparked outrage on social media and demanded swift condemnation and justice.

We must not mince words and get caught up in legalities, be­cause what transpired in the video was nothing short of dis­graceful. Instead of exercising restraint and professionalism to­wards an individual that was clearly not dangerous, ASI Nasir chose to resort to violence against an elderly woman.

This act not only violates the most basic principles of human decency but also undermines the very fabric of trust between law enforcement and the public. Police officers are sworn to pro­tect and serve, not to terrorise and brutalise. The use of excessive force, especially against vulnerable members of society, is a bla­tant abuse of power that cannot—and must not—be tolerated.

That being said, this incident is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the systemic issues plaguing our police force. Reports of brutality and misconduct have become all too common, erod­ing the trust and confidence of the very communities they are meant to serve. It is high time we acknowledge the rot within our law enforcement agencies and take decisive action to root it out.

Corrective actions mean more than just slapping a suspension on one errant officer. We need comprehensive reforms that prior­itise de-escalation tactics, respect for human rights, and stringent accountability measures. Training programmes must emphasise empathy and community engagement, not just brute force.

Independent oversight bodies with real teeth are also needed to investigate complaints and hold officers accountable for their ac­tions. We owe it to ourselves, and to future generations, to demand better from those entrusted with our safety and security. Anything less would be a betrayal of the very ideals we claim to uphold.