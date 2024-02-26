Monday, February 26, 2024
China’s commercial vehicle sales jump 79.6pc in Jan

February 26, 2024
BEIJING   -  China’s commercial vehicle sales soared 79.6 percent year on year to 324,000 units in January, industry data showed.

Specifically, some 289,000 trucks were sold during this period, a surge of 81.8 per­cent year on year, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers. 

A total of 35,000 coaches were sold last month, an increase of 63.4 percent com­pared with the same period of 2023. 

The data also revealed that China’s commercial vehicle exports had reached 74,000 units in January, up 46.9 percent year on year.

