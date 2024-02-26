Monday, February 26, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

China’s foldable smartphone market sees expansion in 2023

Agencies
February 26, 2024
Business, Newspaper

BEIJING   -   Shipments of foldable smartphones in the Chi­nese market surged 114.5 percent in 2023 over the previous year, an industry report showed. Shipment volume of such phones exceeded seven million units last year, marking a year-on-year increase of over 100 percent for four consecutive years, according to the report by global market research firm International Data Corporation. The report attributed the breakout growth to improved con­sumer experience and a further decline in prices. In 2023, foldable smart­phones costing 1,000 US dollars or more took 66.5 percent of the market share, down from 81 per­cent registered in 2022.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-25/Lahore/epaper_img_1708839849.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024