SHANGHAI - China’s coastal bulk freight index decreased in the week ending on Feb 23, according to the Shanghai Shipping Ex­change (SSE). The composite index for coastal bulk freight edged down 0.3 percent from the week ending Feb 9 to 953.04, the SSE said. The coal sub-index decreased 0.3 percent to 913.9, SSE data showed. The SSE initiated the index in 2001, under the guidance of the Ministry of Transport, to reflect fluctua­tions in the Chinese coastal transport market.