Chinese automaker BYD delivers first batch of NEVs in Hungary

SHENZHEN - Chinese automaker BYD has delivered its first batch of new BYD ATTO 3 energy passenger cars in Hungary, a new chap­ter in its development in the Central and Eastern European market, ac­cording to the company. Since entering Hungary in October 2023, BYD’s passenger car business has achieved rapid lay­out and development in the Hungarian market. Together with major lo­cal dealers, the company provides consumers with integrated services from car purchase consulta­tion to after-sales main­tenance. Currently, BYD has three stores in Buda­pest, capital of Hungary, and is planning to con­tinue expanding its sales and service network in the country. The number of BYD stores in Hungary is expected to increase to six by the end of 2024. BYD data showed that the company’s exports grew by about 334 per­cent to over 240,000 units in 2023, with its reach spanning more than 70 countries and regions on six continents.