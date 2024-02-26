Citizens worried about increase in food items prices

PESHAWAR - Inflation con­tinued as increase in the pric­es of various edible commodities in vegetables and fruits markets with no check from the official concerned on the day to day in­crease in rates.

During a visit to the vegeta­bles and fruits markets it went to the reach of common people. Likewise the rate of the Onion Rs 200 per kg while tomato Rs 140, white potato Rs 110 and red po­tato Rs 85 per kg, Peas Rs 180, okra Rs 260, garlic Rs 540 and ginger Rs 500 per kg, according to the official price list.

The price of Lemon is 130, cauli­flower 80, capsicum 280 and egg­plant 120 per kg.

As far the price of fruits includ­ing Kabuli apple 280, golden ap­ple 190 and Iranian apple 310 ru­pees per kg, Malta Punjabi 180, Malta Swat 330 while Kino Rs 220 dozen sold, Guava Rs 230, Pome­granate Rs 400 and Banana Rs 80 to Rs 140 per dozen.

Increase in the price of live chicken per kg, the price of live chicken will reach 455 rupees per kg while eggs are being sold at Rs 450 per dozen, which is now out of the reach of the salary class. It is beyond our reach, one Inayat Ul­lah told APP.

“We could not afford such things and the prices of vegetables and fruits, eggs and chicken are in­creasing every day,” he added.

“There is no check on them, the official rates and rates we are pur­chasing are totally different,” he said.

“I have rates of various food items according to government price lists but no one is following those rates and selling various ed­ible things on their own rates,” In­ayat Ullah said.