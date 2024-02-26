CM launches rehab project of Kharak Singh’s Heveli, Akbari Mahal in Lahore Fort

LAHORE - Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi formally launched the rehabilitation of Kharak Singh’s Haveli and Akbari Mahal projects to their original condition in the Lahore Fort here on Sunday. The CM said that the Kharak Singh’s Haveli and Akbari Mahal would be rehabilitated to their origi­nal condition in the Lahore Fort and tourism would be promoted with the rehabilitation of both projects. Kharak Singh’s Haveli after undergoing renovation of its rooms would be opened for the general public and night tours would also be arranged. Mohsin Naqvi witnessed various parts of the Kharak Singh Haveli, Akbari Mahal and showed his keen interest in them. He was informed about the ancient plane engine being recovered from Kharak Singh’s Haveli. He also witnessed an­cient antiques being recovered from Kharak Singh’s Haveli. He reviewed the ongoing re­habilitation work at the Kharak Singh’s Have­li, Akbari Mahal and also inspected the attic of Kharak Singh’s Haveli and its Chobi roof. The CM was informed about Nanak Chandi bricks by removing cement from the walls. He ordered early completion of the reha­bilitation work of Kharak Singh’s Haveli and Akbari Mahal projects. Walled City of Lahore Authority DG Kamran Lashari and other Archaeology Specialists gave a comprehen­sive briefing about the completion of the projects. Provincial ministers Doctor Javed Akram, Mansoor Qadir, Amir Mir, Azfar Ali Nasir, Adviser Wahab Riaz, Chief Secretary, Senior Member Board of Revenue, Chair­man Planning & Development Board, IG Po­lice, Secretary Auqaf, Commissioner Lahore, CCPO, Deputy Commissioner and officials concerned were also present.

NAQVI INAUGURATES NEW LAB & COLLECTION CENTRE AT SIMS

Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi marked another milestone in health­care infrastructure as he inaugurated the New Lab & Collection Centre at the Services Institute of Medical Sciences (SIMS) on Sun­day. With the completion of this project in just 10 days, it stands as the 42nd successful initiative undertaken by the Health depart­ment during CM Naqvi’s tenure. During the inauguration ceremony, CM Naqvi inspected the newly established facility and lauded the efforts of the Commissioner Lahore division, Secretary Health, Secretary C&W, and their team for delivering high-quality work within a short timeframe. He emphasized the im­portance of the rapid establishment of such a crucial facility, noting its potential to gener­ate revenue for the institution. The Secretary Health provided a comprehensive briefing on the project.