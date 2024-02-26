CM meets Punjab governor

LAHORE - Pun­jab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Sunday met with Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman. Mohsin Naq­vi informed the governor about the 13-month performance of the caretaker setup. The Chief Minister also presented a book to the governor about the per­formance of the caretaker gov­ernment. The Governor while appreciating Mohsin Naqvi and the cabinet for completing pub­lic welfare projects in a record time said that the supervisory cabinet under his leadership had set a good example of pub­lic service, transparency and governance.