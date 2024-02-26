Monday, February 26, 2024
CM Naqvi inaugurates lab at SIMS

Web Desk
9:05 AM | February 26, 2024
Caretaker Chief Minister (CM) Punjab Mohsin Naqvi inaugurated the newly constructed lab and collection centre at the Services Institute of Medical Sciences (SIMS).

A press statement issued read that the lab and sample collection centre has been completed in a ‘record’ time of 10 days.

The CM inspected the newly built lab and commended Commissioner Lahore division, Secretary Health, Secretary C&W, and their entire team on the successful completion of the project in a short period.

Mohsin Naqvi also appreciated what he termed the high quality of the project. He inspected the reception of the lab and had a conversation with the staff members.

The CM maintained that the establishment of an ‘excellent lab’ in a highly short period is appreciable.
Secretary Health also briefed Mohsin Naqvi about the project. Provincial Ministers Dr. Javed Akram, Mansoor Qadir, Amir Mir, Azfar Ali Nasir, and others were also present on the occasion.

