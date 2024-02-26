Dacoit killed, factory owner injured in shootout

FAISALABAD - A dacoit was killed while a factory owner sustained serious injuries dur­ing a shootout in the area of Thikri­wala police station. A police spokes­man said here on Sunday that three outlaws stormed into the Malik Ghani factory situated at Jhang Road near Chak No.276-JB Dandewal during wee hours and robbed factory workers.

When the factory owner, Abdus Sattar (55), produced resistance, the bandits opened fire and injured him seriously. Receiving information, SHO Thikriwala Riaz Gujjar along with his team rushed to the spot and ordered the criminals for surrender but they opened fire on the police party.

The police also returned fire in self-defense and during the encoun­ter, one of the outlaws was injured in firing by his own accomplices. The police arrested him and tried to shift to hospital but he died on the spot, whereas his other two accomplices managed to escape under the cover of firing. The killed bandit was identi­fied as Mujahid, who was wanted in a number of dacoity, robbery and other cases while raids are being conducted to arrest the escapees, the spokes­man added.

9 INJURED IN ROAD ACCIDENT

Nine passengers including four women sustained multiple inju­ries in a road accident in the area of Tandlianwala police station. A Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Sunday that the tyre of a speeding truck burst due to which it collided with a passen­ger bus coming from the opposite site near Mushtaq Chowk Tandlianwala.

As a result, 9 passengers including Muhammad Mohsin (35), Hafiz Am­jad (28), his wife Aqsa Amjad (24), Shahbaz Boota (60), Zahida Bibi (50), Irshad Bibi (45), Irfan Rasheed (31), Nazeer Ahmad (32) and his wife Parveen Nazeer (30) received injuries and Rescue 1122 shifted the last three injured to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Tandlianwala due to their critical condition. The police took the vehicles into custody while an investi­gation is ongoing, he added.