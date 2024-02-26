DC Attock reviews anti-polio campaign preparations

ATTOCK - A meeting under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Attock Rao Atif Raza was held to review preparations for the anti-polio campaign starting from Feb 26. Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Waqas Aslam Marth, Assistant Commissioners, CEO Health Dr. Asad Ismail, MS Dr. Jawad Elahi, DHO Dr. Kashif Hussain, DDHOs and other concerned officers were also present. Micro plan, training of anti-polio teams, door marking, display of awareness material and other arrangements were discussed during the meeting. Rao Atif Raza directed all the participants to make the forth coming five-day anti-polio campaign successful. DC said all must ensure that no child under the age of 5 years is deprived of anti polio drops and said that during this campaign, three lakh children will be given polio drops.