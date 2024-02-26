DC Attock reviews anti-polio campaign preparations

ATTOCK - A meeting under the chairman­ship of Deputy Commissioner Attock Rao Atif Raza was held to review preparations for the anti-polio campaign starting from Feb 26. Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Waqas Aslam Marth, Assistant Commis­sioners, CEO Health Dr. Asad Is­mail, MS Dr. Jawad Elahi, DHO Dr. Kashif Hussain, DDHOs and oth­er concerned officers were also present. Micro plan, training of anti-polio teams, door mark­ing, display of awareness ma­terial and other arrangements were discussed during the meet­ing. Rao Atif Raza directed all the participants to make the forth coming five-day anti-po­lio campaign successful. DC said all must ensure that no child under the age of 5 years is de­prived of anti polio drops and said that during this campaign, three lakh children will be given polio drops.