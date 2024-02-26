Monday, February 26, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

DC Attock reviews anti-polio campaign preparations

Our Staff Reporter
February 26, 2024
Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ATTOCK   -  A meeting under the chairman­ship of Deputy Commissioner Attock Rao Atif Raza was held to review preparations for the anti-polio campaign starting from Feb 26. Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Waqas Aslam Marth, Assistant Commis­sioners, CEO Health Dr. Asad Is­mail, MS Dr. Jawad Elahi, DHO Dr. Kashif Hussain, DDHOs and oth­er concerned officers were also present. Micro plan, training of anti-polio teams, door mark­ing, display of awareness ma­terial and other arrangements were discussed during the meet­ing. Rao Atif Raza directed all the participants to make the forth coming five-day anti-po­lio campaign successful. DC said all must ensure that no child under the age of 5 years is de­prived of anti polio drops and said that during this campaign, three lakh children will be given polio drops.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-25/Lahore/epaper_img_1708839849.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024