Degrees awarded to 1091 students at Ziauddin University convocation

KARACHI - Over 1,000 graduating students were awarded degrees at the 21st convocation of Zi­auddin University. The event was also attended by Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar of the Supreme Court and Jus­tice Zulfiqar Ahmad Khan of the Sindh High Court. The top 20 position holders for their exemplary academic performance during their tenure at the university were awarded Sir Ziaud­din Gold Medal. The medal recipients included Hamza Siddiqui (MBBS), Zaib-un-Nisa (LLB), Naveen Pasha (Pharm.D), Mohiba Akhter (DPT), Kanzaa (DOT), Saif-ur-Rehman (Medical Tech­nology), Moazzam Ali Khan (Biomedical Engineering), Abdul Rehman Fazal (Civil Engineering), Wamiq Ali Khan (Software Engineer­ing), Bushra Anzar (Bio­technology), Sheeza Khalid (Business Administration), Muhammad Osama (Electri­cal Engineering Technolo­gy), Talha Khilji (Biomedical Engineering Technology), Shahbaz Rasool (Manage­ment & Technology).