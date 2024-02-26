Dispute resolution council opens in remote Khyber

PESHAWAR - District Police Officer (DPO) Khy­ber, Salim Abbas Kalachi, has officially inaugurated the Dispute Resolution Council (DRC) in Wadi Tirah, a remote area of Khyber. The ceremony saw the pres­ence of SP Investigation Kamal Hussain, DSP Circle Swalzar Khan, SHO Tirah Syed Khan, along with other police officials, DRC members, and area elders.

Addressing the gathering, SP Investigation Kamal Hussain emphasized the importance of activating the DRC under the directives of IG Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and CCP Peshawar. He urged the members of the Con­ciliation Council to maintain neutrality and impartial­ity in mediating disputes to ensure fair resolutions.

Hussain highlighted that the establishment of DRC would bridge the gap between the community and law enforcement, ultimately leading to a reduc­tion in crime rates. He announced plans to establish DRC committees across all circles of Khyber, further strengthening community-police relations.

Members of the Mishran reconciliation council ex­pressed optimism that the DRC would facilitate free and timely justice for the underprivileged citizens of Tirah. They commended DPO Salim Abbas Kalachi and senior police officials for fulfilling the longstand­ing demand of tribal elders by establishing the DRC.